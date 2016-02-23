loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

Bentley Mulsanne Speed

Photos Map

car description

Vehicle Description Year – 2016 Engine Size – 6.7 Mileage – Delivery Colour – Glacier White Interior – Black In stock now is this brand new Bentley Mulsanne Speed, one of ten commissioned by Mulliner. A brand new unregistered car it has delivery miles and is VAT qualifying meaning it can be sold VAT free for export. The specification is as follows: Glacier White Hotspur fine lines – twin thin Colour Split 5 Beluga hide Piano black with carbon fibre inlay Beluga seatbelts Beluga carpet binding Duo-tone steering wheel Hotspur embroidered emblems Speed Premier Specification Flying B radiator mascot Jewel fuel filler cap iPad picnic tables Veneered iPod drawer and minor gauges panel Twin illuminated fold-down vanity mirrors & rear quarter vanity mirrors Rear view camera Remote controlled garage door opener Shade band to top tint windscreen Adaptive cruise control Side-view camera Space saving spare wheel Naim for Bentley premium audio system Ambient interior mood lighting Massage and ventilation to front and rear seats Valet key Privacy glass to rear screen and rear side windows Deep pile Wilton woven carpet mats to front and rear 2 City umbrellas First aid kit Illuminated treadplates

Accessories

malton bentley mulsanne speed white carbon cruise-control ipod leather privacy-glass unregistered vat-qualifying 2004 luxury petrol british 4-seater fast mp3

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403304
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Mulsanne
  • Year
    2004
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

POA

York Road Business Park
Malton, YO17 6YB, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!