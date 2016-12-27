car description

Vehicle Description In stock now is this brand new Bentley Mulsanne Speed, one of ten commissioned by Mulliner. A brand new unregistered car it has delivery miles and is VAT qualifying meaning it can be sold VAT free for export. The specification is as follows: Glacier White Hotspur fine lines – twin thin Colour Split 5 Beluga hide Piano black with carbon fibre inlay Beluga seatbelts Beluga carpet binding Duo-tone steering wheel Hotspur embroidered emblems Speed Premier Specification Flying B radiator mascot Jewel fuel filler cap iPad picnic tables Veneered iPod drawer and minor gauges panel Twin illuminated fold-down vanity mirrors & rear quarter vanity mirrors Rear view camera Remote controlled garage door opener Shade band to top tint windscreen Adaptive cruise control Side-view camera Space saving spare wheel Naim for Bentley premium audio system Ambient interior mood lighting Massage and ventilation to front and rear seats Valet key Privacy glass to rear screen and rear side windows Deep pile Wilton woven carpet mats to front and rear 2 City umbrellas First aid kit Illuminated treadplates Please note as the car is brand new we have left the suspension chocks in place in case t