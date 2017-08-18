car description

DATA:- Valid inspection: yes.- Number plates and documents: Italian- Odometer reading: 74,600 km- Colour: metallic light blue- Engine: 6800 cc - V8DESCRIPTION:Bentley Mulsanne S 1989, automatic, 6,800 cc/V8 petrol, right hand drive, light blue metallic, beige leather interior, serviced. Only 970 units have been built of the S model: produced between 1987 and 1992. This version, respecting in full its originality, has the same interior that characterised the Turbo R and is equipped with alloy wheels. The braking system consists of four disc brakes (vented in front section), while the V8 engine is run by a three-speed automatic transmission. Suspension independent with coil springs front and rear.Vehicle number plated for the first time in England in February 1989, then imported and number plated in Italy in 2011, where it had 1 owner. Interior, body and mechanics are in good condition, the bottom is also in good condition, it has 74,600 km. Cooling radiator needs to be replaced having a slight leak.This vehicle can be viewed and picked up in Caresanablot (VC), Italy.