Bentley > Mulsanne

Used condition, Franchise approved,
'Mirror finish' paintwork, 2D Bentley winged 'B' badge, Acoustic glazing with infra red reflective, Aluminium bonnet, Automatic headlights, Bi-Xenon headlights + adaptive front lighting system/headlight washers + daytime running lights, Chrome door handles, Colour keyed door mirrors, Dark tinted front & rear lamps, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front and rear windows + anti trap + one touch, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Electrochrome door mirrors, Polished stainless steel tread plates, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear LED tail-lighting/ high level stop lamp, Rifled exhaust tailpipes, 12V power in rear centre console, 12V socket in glovebox, 12V socket in luggage compartment, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, 8 way elec rear seats + lumbar support, Boot carpet matched to interior carpet colour, Carpet overmats hide bound, Colour keyed carpet, Door puddle lights, Drilled alloy accelerator and brake pedals, Elec adj steering column + memory, Electric rear/rear side window blinds, Folding rear centre armrest with storage, Four zone electronic climate control, Front head restraints, Front passenger map light, Front seatback pockets, Front/rear cigar lighters, Glass-effect switchgear, Heated seats, Illuminated glovebox, Indented hide headlining, Independent air conditioning controls to rear cabin, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Knurled sports gear lever, Leather headlining, Leather upholstery, Multi function steering wheel, Rear ashtray, Rear centre 3 point seat belt, Rear outer 3 point seat belts, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Twin front centre armrest with storage, Twin front cupholders, Twin rear cupholders
Silverlink Business Park, Kittiwake Close
Tyne and Wear
United Kingdom
