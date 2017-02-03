Bentley > Mulsanne

PRIVATE SALE, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Memory Seats, Electric Seats, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Full service history
PRIVATE SALE, Full Leather, Air Conditioning, Immobiliser, Central Locking, Memory Seats, Electric Seats, Power Steering, Cruise Control, Headlamp Jetwash, Electric Windows, CD Player, Alloy wheels, Full service history
Winterstoke Road
Weston-super-Mare, Somerset
United Kingdom
Bentley has revised its ultra-luxurious Mulsanne and introduced a new hy...
Introduced as a more luxurious version of the Vauxhall Velox, the Cresta...