BENTLEY MULSANNE 6.75 Speed 4dr Auto

£130,000
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: MULSANNE Trim: 6.75 Speed 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14019 Engine Size: 6761 Ext Color: Black

Black, NO HIDDEN ADMIN FEES , COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES , PART EXCHANGE TAKEN, Upgrades - SATELLITE NAVIGATION, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, REVERSE CAMERA, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAB RADIO, CAMEL & BELUGA HIDE, 6 DISC CD CHANGER, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH AUTO LOW BEAM MODE, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT & REAR LUMBAR SUPPORT, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, DIAMOND QUILTED DOOR PANELS, DIAMOND QUILTED SPEED STYLE SEAT COVERING, PIANO BLACK WITH CARBON FIBRE WAISTRAIL INLAYS, DRILLED ALLOY SPORTS FOOT PEDALS, ELECTRIC REAR BLINDS, REAR - 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY POSITION, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, CONTRAST STITCHING, 2 owners, Full leather interior, Standard Features - Rear View Camera, DAB Radio, Alloy Wheels - 21in Speed with Bright Painted Finish, WiFi Hotspot and Six Disc DVD Player, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Alarm. 5 seats, 130,000

  • Ad ID
    316733
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Mulsanne
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14019 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6761
  • Engine Model
    6761
The Car Empire
Bradford, BD50HF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

