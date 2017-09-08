BENTLEY MULSANNE 6.75 Speed 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: MULSANNE Trim: 6.75 Speed 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14019 Engine Size: 6761 Ext Color: Black
Black, NO HIDDEN ADMIN FEES , COMPETITIVE FINANCE RATES , PART EXCHANGE TAKEN, Upgrades - SATELLITE NAVIGATION, ELECTRIC TAILGATE, REVERSE CAMERA, SOFT CLOSING DOORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DAB RADIO, CAMEL & BELUGA HIDE, 6 DISC CD CHANGER, KEYLESS ENTRY, KEYLESS START, DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS WITH AUTO LOW BEAM MODE, FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS, FRONT & REAR LUMBAR SUPPORT, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, DIAMOND QUILTED DOOR PANELS, DIAMOND QUILTED SPEED STYLE SEAT COVERING, PIANO BLACK WITH CARBON FIBRE WAISTRAIL INLAYS, DRILLED ALLOY SPORTS FOOT PEDALS, ELECTRIC REAR BLINDS, REAR - 10 WAY ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY POSITION, AUTO LIGHTS & WIPERS, PRIVACY GLASS, FRONT & REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLUETOOTH, CONTRAST STITCHING, 2 owners, Full leather interior, Standard Features - Rear View Camera, DAB Radio, Alloy Wheels - 21in Speed with Bright Painted Finish, WiFi Hotspot and Six Disc DVD Player, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Alarm. 5 seats, 130,000
The Car Empire
Bradford, BD50HF, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
