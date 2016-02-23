car description

Chequered Flag International is pleased to offer this 1991 Bentley Mulsanne S in Black with Black interior piped in Red. Clean Carfax. Sold new by Beverly Hills RR/Bentley and serviced ten times by them. Appears to have changed hands in 2001 and serviced by Scott Motors in West Los Angeles from 2001 to 2013 and 300 miles ago. Lovely body and paint. Superb interior. Mechanically good and a delight to drive. Comes with its original books, service book (stamped from '91 to '96), service records from '01 to '13. All its brake fluid, tools, gloves and jack, etc. This is a super low mileage cherished Beverly Hills Bentley in great colors and condition for the price of a used Camry. Inspections encouraged. All sales AS-IS. Sales tax and license fees due if delivered in California. Visit Chequered Flag International online at chequeredflag.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 310-827-8665 today to schedule your test drive.