1988 Bentley Mulsanne S

This stunning Bentley Mulsanne S was delivered new on the 16th January 1988 and sold new by Mann Egerton & Co Ltd on King Street in Norwich. The car left the factory in Dark Oyster with Dark Brown Hide. The car has today covered 92000 miles from new and comes with an excellent service record to include all original handbooks and service books, maintenance receipts, spare keys and private registration mark. The Bentley has driven over 200 faultless miles to North Yorkshire and is a beautifully presented example.

Supplying dealer Mann Egerton carried out the first five services at 2982, 8423, 14825, 19368 and 28710 miles in December 1991. A company called Rossiters of Wootton Ltd in Kings Lynn serviced the Bentley at 38006 and 42533 miles before Mann Egerton took back over maintenance at 49366 and 53987 in 1997. Since then, specialist servicing has been carried out at 65380, 78534, 84391, 91485 and 92088 in March 2017. Many invoices accompany the service book and over the past 5000 miles work includes a new brake pump, brake accumulator valve body, brake accumulator valve, steering pump, re-conditioned trailing arms and new handbrake and both front/rear brake pads.

Our Mulsanne S is