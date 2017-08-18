Bentley - MK VI H.J. Mulliner Saloon - 1949

car description

Introduced in 1946, the MKVI was Bentley's first post-war model. Aimed at the emerging 'owner-driver' luxury car market, the newcomer was closely based on the 1939 MKV (of which only fifteen were produced). Built around a massive cruciform-braced chassis with independent front suspension and a leaf-sprung 'live' rear axle, it was fitted with a freshly developed 4257cc OISE (overhead inlet side exhaust valve) straight-six engine mated to a four-speed manual gearbox. Capable of over 100mph when clad in the factory's understated 'standard steel saloon' coachwork, the MKVI quickly developed a reputation for being a refined yet responsive drive. Despite the excellence of the 'basic' car, there remained a core of marque enthusiasts who found its styling too anonymous. Known for the quality and elegance of its renderings, H.J. Mulliner clothed some 307 MKVI chassis. Deservedly popular, the London coachbuilder's design number 7059 - a handsome four-door six-light saloon with semi-razor edge lines - accounted for some 125 sales.Built to Works Order Number 1040, chassis B22EY was then dispatched to H.J. Mulliner to become one of the 125. Road registered by Worcestershire County Council as 'HUY 53' in July 1949, the Bentley changed hands several times thereafter before being extensively restored during the 1980s. Entering the current family ownership at the end of that decade, the MKVI has been sparingly used over the past twenty-eight years but is understood to have been kept in good running order (its late owner was a talented engineer and former board member of Rolls-Royce). Treated to a new exhaust, fuel system overhaul and replacement water pump during the last six months, 'HUY 53' is summed-up by the seller as 'a sound and usable car which would benefit from some cosmetic work and general fettling'. Offered for sale with a history file and MOT certificate valid until July 2017. The odometer reads 26.565 miles.This car is part of the collection of The First National Rolls-Royce & Bentley Museum of The Netherlands.This lot can be viewed and picked up in Arnhem, Netherlands.