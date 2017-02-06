loading Loading please wait....
1952 Bentley MK VI

$19,750 (£16,141.68)
car description

1952 Bentley MKVI Right Hand Drive 1952 Bentley MKVI Right Hand Drive sedan with a creme body section and brown fenders with brown interior. Gorgeous color combination. Comes equipped with a manual transmission, sunroof, wood trim, rear folding picnic trays and includes the spare tire. Very presentable. Same owner for many years. Mechanically sound. For $19,750 If you have any additional questions Please call 310-975-0272 or email with any questions! We also welcome all international buyers. We can help with shipping quotes and arrangements.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Mkvi
  • Year
    1952
4576 1/2 Worth St.
Los Angeles, 90063, California
United States

