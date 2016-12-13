loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR W12 4dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: FLYING SPUR Trim: W12 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Jetstream

Accessories

Mulliner Driving Specification,21'' Ten Spoke Propeller Alloys,Rear Seat Entertainment,Full Length Rear Centre Console,Contrast Stitching,Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour,Extended Paint Range,Comfort Specification,Ventilated and Massage Seats to Front and Rear,Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails,Veneered Picnic Tables,Convenience Specification,Digital TV Tuner,CD Changer,Front and Rear Ashtrays with Cigar Lighters,Steering Wheel Mounted Gear Shifters,2 Hide Cushions

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    408285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Flying Spur
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    14000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6000
  • Engine Model
    6000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£84,500

Bentley Leicester
Syston, LE71PF, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!