BENTLEY FLYING SPUR W12 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BENTLEY Model: FLYING SPUR Trim: W12 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14000 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Jetstream
Mulliner Driving Specification,21'' Ten Spoke Propeller Alloys,Rear Seat Entertainment,Full Length Rear Centre Console,Contrast Stitching,Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour,Extended Paint Range,Comfort Specification,Ventilated and Massage Seats to Front and Rear,Chrome Inlay to Door Waistrails,Veneered Picnic Tables,Convenience Specification,Digital TV Tuner,CD Changer,Front and Rear Ashtrays with Cigar Lighters,Steering Wheel Mounted Gear Shifters,2 Hide Cushions
Bentley Leicester
Syston, LE71PF, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017