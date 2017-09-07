BENTLEY FLYING SPUR V8 Auto

Accessories

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer for sale this Bentley Flying Spur finished in Light Sapphire with Linen Hide. This car comes with the following Options; Contrast Binding to Over Mats, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21'' Propeller Wheels, Comfort Specification, Storage Case to Centre Console, Dual Tone Steering Wheel, Veneered Picnic Tables, Adaptive Cruise Control, Digital TV Tuner, Multimedia Specification, Rear View Camera, Space Saving Spare Wheel.Pre-Owned Benefits - Only a Pre-Owned Bentley has passed the most exacting technical inspection by technicians trained by Bentley. Only a Bentley dealer can offer you the reassurance of a fully validated service history. Only a Bentley dealer will check a Pre-Owned Bentley against our own original build specification records to ensure authenticity. Only then can each Pre-Owned vehicle carry our complimentary 12-month Unlimited Mileage Warranty with 12 months' Bentley Roadside Assistance&. Quite simply, a Bentley cannot just become Pre-Owned; it has to earn it. Usual Dealer Facilities, Finance Packages Arranged. Located 2 miles from Junction 1 M27, close to Southampton. Telephone 02380 813206, Bentley Hampshire