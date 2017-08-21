Bentley > Flying Spur

car description

Mulliner Drivers Spec Inc Diamond Stitched Leather, Drilled Alloy Sports Pedals, Sports Gear Shift, Factory Rear Screen Entertainment, Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Phone Prep, Naim Premium Audio, WiFi Hotspot, Keyless Entry, Convenience Specififcation, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Glass Sunroof, Electric Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar, Heated Rear Seats, Multi CD, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Daytime Running Lights, Soft Close Doors, Power Boot, Centre Console Storage Case, Bright Chrome Matrix Grille, Chrome Wing Vents, Secrecy Glass, Dark Stained Burr Walnut Trim, Electric Rear Blinds, Deep Pile Overmats, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Duo Tone 3 Spoke Multi Function Steering Wheel, Black Calipers and 21" 7 Twin Spoke Polished Alloys. Tracker Fitted. Vat Qualifying. We Can Supply Vat Free for Export Admin Fee Applies. £79,158 Plus Vat. Due In Soon. www.imperials.co.uk ------ Please call us to Confirm which of our 3 Essex Showrooms your desired vehicle is located at before travelling to see us, Everyone of Our Cars Goes Through Our In House Work Shop Prior to Sale by Our Fully Qualified and Experienced Technicians - Buy with Confidence, For up to 20 imag