loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY FLYING SPUR 6.0 Auto

Compare this car
£149,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: FLYING SPUR Trim: 6.0 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Grey Metallic

Accessories

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Power-Assisted Steering,Driver Air Bag,21In Black Sports Directional Alloy Wheels,Adaptive Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Privacy Glass,Driver/Passenger Electric Seats,Metallic Paint,Electric Heated/Folding Door Mirrors,Immobiliser,Rain Sensor,Drivers Armrest,Audio Steering Wheel Mounted Controls,4G WiFi Hotspot,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirrors Internal,Beluga Gloss Mirrors,CD Autochanger,Convenience Specification,Digital TV Tuner,Electric Tailgate Window,Privacy Telephone,Spare Wheel,Tyre Pressure Control,Xenon Headlights Exterior Lighting,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311237
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Flying Spur
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

Bentley Cambridge
Cambridge, CB41SR, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed