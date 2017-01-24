loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Eight MK II Active Ride

Showrooms Download Images Make Enquiry Service Centre 100 Point Checkover Finished in Vermillion with Cream coachlines and Sports wheels. Magnolia Sports interior piped in St James with St James carpets piped in Magnolia. Supplied by ourselves 10 years ago and lovingly cared for and maintained since then. I can honestly say this car is stunning in every way, with history, must be seen click image to fit your screen

  • Ad ID
    410466
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Eight
  • Year
    1990
The Broadway 86-91, Uxbridge Road
Hanwell, W7 3SU, London
United Kingdom

