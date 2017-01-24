Bentley Eight MK II Active Ride

car description

Finished in Vermillion with Cream coachlines and Sports wheels. Magnolia Sports interior piped in St James with St James carpets piped in Magnolia. Supplied by ourselves 10 years ago and lovingly cared for and maintained since then. I can honestly say this car is stunning in every way, with history, must be seen