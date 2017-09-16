loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley GT V8 Coupe in Sunningdale

Compare this car
£69,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

HOME
STOCK
EMAIL
£69,950
FURTHER INFORMATION
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE PLEASE COMPLETE THE ABOVE FORM. ALTERNATIVELY, EMAIL OR CALL OUR SALES TEAM USING THE DETAILS BELOW:
SALES@SUPERVETTURA.COM
T. +44(0)1344 620072
M. +44(0)7541 888310
FACEBOOK /SuperVettura
TWITTER @SuperVettura
INSTAGRAM /SuperVettura

Accessories

supervettura bentley gt v8 coupe in sunningdale silver 2012 luxury petrol british 4-seater fast 2-plus-2

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    328927
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    32000 mi
Email Dealer >>

Virginia Water, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed