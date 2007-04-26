BENTLEY GT DIAMOND SERIES - MOROCCAN BLUE

HOME
BENTLEY GT DIAMOND SERIES
The Diamond Series Bentley GT was built to celebrate 60 years of hand-assembled car production at its historic factory in Crewe. The Diamond Series cars feature an exclusive package of enhancements, combining impressive performance with luxury.
GT Diamond Series (1 of 400 Worldwide)
Registered 26/04/2007
46,000 miles
3 Owners
Twin Turbo 6.0 Litre 552BHP W12
Moroccan Blue Metallic (Bespoke Paint)
Beluga Main Hide
Piano Black Veneer
Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs
20” Diamond Series 14 Spoke Alloys
Drilled Alloy Foot Pedals
Sports Gear Lever
Diamond Series Tread Plate
Diamond Series Badges
Mulliner Driving Specification
Alloy Fuel Filler Cap
Bluetooth Telephone System
CD Changer
4 Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheel
Front Massage Seats
Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts
Coming Home Controls
Power Boot Opening and Closing
TV Tuner
£44,950
