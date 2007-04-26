BENTLEY GT DIAMOND SERIES - MOROCCAN BLUE

car description

BENTLEY GT DIAMOND SERIES

The Diamond Series Bentley GT was built to celebrate 60 years of hand-assembled car production at its historic factory in Crewe. The Diamond Series cars feature an exclusive package of enhancements, combining impressive performance with luxury.

GT Diamond Series (1 of 400 Worldwide)

Registered 26/04/2007

46,000 miles

3 Owners

Twin Turbo 6.0 Litre 552BHP W12

Moroccan Blue Metallic (Bespoke Paint)

Beluga Main Hide

Piano Black Veneer

Carbon Ceramic Brake Discs

20” Diamond Series 14 Spoke Alloys

Drilled Alloy Foot Pedals

Sports Gear Lever

Diamond Series Tread Plate

Diamond Series Badges

Mulliner Driving Specification

Alloy Fuel Filler Cap

Bluetooth Telephone System

CD Changer

4 Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheel

Front Massage Seats

Veneer Door and Rear Quarter Inserts

Coming Home Controls

Power Boot Opening and Closing

TV Tuner

£44,950

