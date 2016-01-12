Bentley - Continental R - 1994

car description

The Bentley Continental R was a large, ultra exclusive, luxury coupé made by Bentley from 1991 to 2003. It was the first Bentley to feature a body not shared with a Rolls-Royce model since the S3 Continental of 1965, the first to use the GM 4L80-E transmission, and the fastest, most expensive, and most powerful Bentley of its day. It was also the most expensive production car in the world at launch.This very desirable 1994 Bentley is showing a current mileage of 78,250, with arguably the best looking body style in the best colour combination. The car comes with a large history file including main dealer invoices and stamps in the service book.The car comes with a Cell net built in car phone and Alpine radio cassette with 6 cd changer. The registration number M66 MRB is also included in the sale.This lot can be viewed and picked up in UK.