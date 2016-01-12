Bentley > Continental

car description

Variant name:GTC ,Derivative:MK2 (3W) ,Variant: GTC 6.0 W12 Convertible 1 Private Owner, 21 Inch 10 Spoke Alloys, Reverse Camera, Beautiful Car Due in stock we have a beautiful Bentley GTC 6.0 W12 Convertible. A one owner example from new in Oynx Black with Linen leather. Factory options include 21 inch Propellor alloy wheels £2375, Reversing camera £865, Contrast stitching £1395, Embroidered Bentley logo to head rests £455, Piano Black veneer £730, Additional stitch to steering wheel, Space saver spare wheel £470, 3 spoke two tone hide trimmed steering wheel £470, Circa £165,000 list price new. This is a wonderful opportunity and the best value available. Please register early interest.