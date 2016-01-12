car description

4x4 Boss Motor Company are delighted to present this extremely low mileage and 1 OWNER Bentley Continental GTC.Supplied New to it's only custodian by Jack Barclay Bentley London and complimented by a FULL Bentley Main Dealer Service History. Last Serviced in July 2017 at 10,300 miles.Finished in Granite with Magnolia Main Hide and Beluga Secondary Hide, contrast stitched in Beluga.Beluga Black Mohair Hood and Beluga Carpets Matched to Secondary Hide. Extensive Specification Includes:Mulliner Driving Specification, Power Operated Boot, Rear View Camera, 3 Spoke-Dual Tone-Hide Trimmed, Anodised Steering Wheel with Black Switch Surround, Dark Stained Burr Walnutt Wood Veneer, Drilled Alloy Sports Foot Pedals, Sports Gear Lever, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Remote Control Garage Door Opening, Contrast Stitching, Headrests 'Bentley' Stitched in Beluga, Mulliner Alloy Fuel Cap, Nav Trak.VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - WILL COME WITH 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY AND 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN COVER AND A NEW MOT - PART EXCHANGE WELCOME- FINANCE AVAILABLE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE.Disclaimer: Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of all our vehicles information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Boss motor company limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle.