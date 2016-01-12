loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:GT ,Derivative:MK1 (3W) ,Variant: GT 6ltr W12 Automatic Coupe With Sat-Nav This Stunning Bentley Continental GT Coupe Is Finished In Dark Sapphire Metallic With Diamond Stitched Blue And Cream Leather Interior, First Registered 01/03/2005, Just 77800 Miles From New With Full Service History. Automatic Transmission With Paddle Shift, Satellite Navigation System, Dual Zone Climate Control, 19" Alloy Wheels, Heated Electric Seats With Driver And Passenger Memory, Front And Rear Parking Sensors, Walnut Interior Trim, Rear Aerofoil, Cruise Control, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Heated Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Traction Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Onboard Computer, Radio With 6 CD Autochanger, Power Assisted Steering, ABS, Electric Windows, Remote Central Locking, Factory Alarm Immobiliser, HPi Checked, 6 Months Warranty

  • Ad ID
    417025
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    CN05BEY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2005
  • Mileage
    77800 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2005
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6
