Bentley Continental

Variant: 6.0 GT 2dr

Black, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins, 3 months warranty, Full service history, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Upholstery Leather, Alloy Wheels (19in), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), Computer, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Electric door mirrors, Remote central locking, Power steering. 4 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £41,995

  • Ad ID
    411675
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    E3ELR
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    25640 mi
  • Doors
    2
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

