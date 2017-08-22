Bentley > Continental

Variant name:GT Coupe ,Variant: GT Coupe 4.0 V8 2013 '13' reg with 20,895 miles. Onyx Black with Linen Main Hide, Belugar Secondary Hide in Diamond Quilting for Seats and Doors, Piano Black Veneers, Contrst Silver Stitching, Bentley Emblems on Head Rests, Mulliner Driving Specification, Acoustic Double Glazing for Side Windows, Acoustic Windscreen, Auto Headlamps with Dynamic Range Adjustment, Bright Chrome Exterior Finishers, Black Matrix Style Grilles, Heated Powerfolding Mirrors with Memory Function, Deep Pile Overmats, Keyless Entry and Start, Vehicle Tracking System, 14 Way Memory Seats, Navigation with Bluetooth and Multi Media Interface, TV Tuner, DAB Radio, Cruise Control, Power Boot Opening and Closing, Soft Closing Doors, Reversing Camera, 21" 6 Twin Spoke Alloy Wheels, Sports Exhaust, Dynamic Shock Absorbers with Air Suspension. This is a Beautiful Car in a Superb Colour Combination in really nice condition with Full Bentley Service History.

Accessories

Paint - Standard Range - Metallic, Paint - Standard Range - Solid, Electronic Parking Brake with Drive Away Assist, ABS - Anti Lock Braking System, EBD - Electronic Brake Force Distribution, HBA - Hydraulic Brake Assistance, MSR - Motor Slip Regulation, Speed Sensitive Power Steering, Electric Tilt and Reach Adjustment Steering Column with Memory and Easy Entry and Exit Functions, Remote Boot Release, Electronically Adustable Door Mirrors, Power Folding and Memory Function Door Mirrors, Keyless Entry and Ignition, Rain Sensing Windscreen Wipers, TPMS - Electronic Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Seats - Driver and Passenger Front 14 Way Adjustment and Memory, Upholstery - Full Premium Grade Hide, 8 Channel and 8 Speaker Audio System, Park Distance Control - Graphic on Infotaintment Screen Works in Conjuntion with Audible Warning, Volumetric Ultrasonic Alarm, Climate Control Multi-Zone, ISOFIX Rear Seat Fixings, Airbags - Front Side and Thorax, Airbag - Driver, Front Passenger Airbag with Front Passenger Airbag Deactivation, Headlight Washer Jets, Steering Column Mounted Gear Selectors, ESP - Electronic Stability Programme, CDC - Continuous Damping Control, Air Springs, 20in Alloy Wheels - 5 Spoke with Red Wheel Centre Badges - Painted, Wheel Bolts with Thatcham Sercurity Bolt, Electronic Cruise Control, Black Bentley Matrix Grille Intergrated Into Bonnet with Bright Surround and Centre Strip, Red Winged B Badge to Radiator Shell and Boot Lid, Rear Diffuser, Bi-Xenon Projector Headlights with LED Signature Daylight Running Lights and Main Beam Supplement, LED Rear Lights with Jewellery-Effect Inner Light Treatment, High Level Rear Brake Light, Twilight Sensor Control and Tunnel Detection for Lighting, Door Area Lighting in Lower Edge of Exterior Mirrors and Entrance Lighting in Lower Edge of Door, Door Mirrors - Colour Coded, Power Latching to Driver and Passenger Doors for Easy Entry and Exit, Acoustic Interlayer to Side and Front Glass, Twin Figure-of-Eight Stainless Steel Tailpipes, Spoiler Integrated Into Boot Lid, Seats - Heated Front, Seats - Lumbar Support for Front, Short Centre Console with Single Armrest, Dark Fiddleback Eucalyptus Veneer to Fascia Panels and Console, Breitling Clock, Steering Wheel - 3 Spoke Single Tone - Hide Trimmed, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Bulls-Eyes Air Vents with Chrome Organ Stop Controls, Treadplates with Embossed BENTLEY Word, Footwell and Centre Console Stowage Illumination, Touch Screen Infotainment System with 8inch High Resolution Screen AM/FM Radio Single CD/DVD Slot, External Media Interface, Single SD Card Slot, Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity, Voice Activation on Infotainment System, Satellite Radio - Sirius - Market Specific, Bentley GPS Tracking System Provision, Foot Pedals with Bentley B Emblem, Hide and Chrome Trimmed Gear Lever, Seats - Adjustable Front Passengers Electric, Seats - Heated Front Passengers, Seats - Lumbar Support Passengers, Steering Wheel - Design/Finish