Bentley > Continental

Accessories

Metallic Blue, EXCELLENT CONDITION FOR ITS AGE. A MUST SEE CAR. SPECIFICATION INCLUDES, FRONT AND REAR SENSORS, 19 INCH SPLIT RIM ALLOYS, FULL SAND COLOURED LEATHER INTERIOR INCLUDING ROOF LINING, HEATED FULL ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE FUNCTION, ELECTRIC LUMBAR AND KNEE SUPPORT, CRUISE CONTROL, Full leather interior, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Remote central locking, Power steering, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 19 Inch Split Rim Alloy Wheels, Spare Wheel, Xenon Headlights with Washers, Sand Coloured Leather Interior, Leather Rooflining, Front and Rear Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Full Electric Seats with Leg Support, Heated Front Seats, Massage Function on Front Seats, Memory Function on Front Seats, Electric Lumbar Support on Front Seats, Electric Adjustable and Folding Mirrors, Adjustable Suspension with Firmness Settings and Lift Function, Speed Adjustable Electric Rear Spoiler, Auto Dipping Rear View Mirror, Built In Phone System (Requires SIM Card), Dual Zone Climate Control, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Programmable User Profiles, Steering Wheel Mounted Paddles, Double Glazed Windows. 4 seats, FRONT AND REAR ELECTIC WINDOWS, SPACE WHEEL, ELECTRIC HEATED FOLDING MIRRORS, ADJUSTABLE SUSPENSION WITH SELECTABLE FIRMNESS SETTINGS AND HEIGHT RISE FUNCTION, SPEED SENSITIVE ELECTRIC REAR SPOILER, AUTO DIPPING REAR VIEW MIRROR, BUILT IN PHONE SYSTEM IF SIM CARD INSERTED, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TYRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM, ELECTRIC ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN, PROGRAMMABLE USER PROFILES, STEERING WHEEL PADDLES, DOUBLE GLAZED WINDOWS, XENON HEADLIGHTS WITH WASHERS., CALL NOW FOR A PERSONALISED VIDEO PRESENTATION OF THIS VEHICLE. TAYLORED LOW RATE FINANCE AVAILABLE, ASK FOR DETAILS., £24,990 p/x welcome