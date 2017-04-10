loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental

Compare this car
£47,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Bentley embossed seatsVVS are delighted to offer this 2008 Bentley Continental GTC, presented in Onyx black with contrasting saffron interior with maple trim. A lovel spec car with two tone leather steering wheel, speed alloys, bentley embodssed seats and the usual GTC extras. This car has a full service history and is in superb condition and is absolutely stunning in this colour combination., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258158
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Mileage
    45000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Email Dealer >>

Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed