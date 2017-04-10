Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Bentley embossed seatsVVS are delighted to offer this 2008 Bentley Continental GTC, presented in Onyx black with contrasting saffron interior with maple trim. A lovel spec car with two tone leather steering wheel, speed alloys, bentley embodssed seats and the usual GTC extras. This car has a full service history and is in superb condition and is absolutely stunning in this colour combination., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.
Verralls Garage
Kent
United Kingdom
