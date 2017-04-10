car description

Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Bentley embossed seatsVVS are delighted to offer this 2008 Bentley Continental GTC, presented in Onyx black with contrasting saffron interior with maple trim. A lovel spec car with two tone leather steering wheel, speed alloys, bentley embodssed seats and the usual GTC extras. This car has a full service history and is in superb condition and is absolutely stunning in this colour combination., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.