BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC W12 Auto

£169,950
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: W12 Auto Body: MPV Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2400 Engine Size: 5950 Ext Color: BLACK

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to be offering this Bentley Bentayga finished in paint colour Onyx, complimented with main colour hide of Beluga with Beluga secondary hide. All completed with Piano Black facia. Optional Upgrades; Body Coloured Lower Bodywork, Contrast Stitching-Pillar Box Red, Accessories Specification, City Specification, Front Seat Comfort Specification (5 Seat Configuration), Touring Specification, Veneer Specification for 5 Seat, Electrically Retracting Tow Bar, Heated, Single Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Battery Charger, Digital TV Tuner and Digital Radio, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener - Euro Link System, 21'' Five Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Painted and Diamond Turned, Full Bentley Carbon Fibre Body Kit.Pre-Owned Benefits - Only a Pre-Owned Bentley has passed the most exacting technical inspection by technicians trained by Bentley. Only a Bentley dealer can offer you the reassurance of a fully validated service history. Only a Bentley dealer will check a Pre-Owned Bentley against our own original build specification records to ensure authenticity. Only then can each Pre-Owned vehicle carry our complimentary 12-month Unlimited Mileage Warranty with 12 months' Bentley Roadside Assistance&. Quite simply, a Bentley cannot just become Pre-Owned; it has to earn it. Usual Dealer Facilities, Finance Packages Arranged. Located 2 miles from Junction 1 M27, close to Southampton. Telephone 02380 813206, Bentley Hampshire

  • Ad ID
    311244
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2400 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5950
  • Engine Model
    5950
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

