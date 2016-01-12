loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC W12 2dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: W12 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30691 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Beluga (solid)

Accessories

21'' 7 spoke Elegant alloy wheel - Painted,Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Neck warmer,TV tuner,Adaptive cruise control,Cordless privacy handset for telephone,Rear view camera,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,Bentley 'jewel' fuel filler cap,Bright chromed lower bumper matrix,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Contrast stitching,Embroidered Bentley emblem in seatface,Piano black veneer,Space saver spare wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    402704
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    30691 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6000
  • Engine Model
    6000
£84,500

Bentley Birmingham
Birmingham, B249HF, West Midlands
United Kingdom

