BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC W12 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: W12 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 30691 Engine Size: 6000 Ext Color: Beluga (solid)
21'' 7 spoke Elegant alloy wheel - Painted,Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Neck warmer,TV tuner,Adaptive cruise control,Cordless privacy handset for telephone,Rear view camera,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,Bentley 'jewel' fuel filler cap,Bright chromed lower bumper matrix,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Contrast stitching,Embroidered Bentley emblem in seatface,Piano black veneer,Space saver spare wheel
Bentley Birmingham
Birmingham, B249HF, West Midlands
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017