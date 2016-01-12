loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1502 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Hallmark

Mulliner driving specification,21'' 7 spoke Limited Edition Elegant alloy wheel - Black,Gloss black de-chroming to exterior brightware,Sports exhaust,Adaptive cruise control,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Rear view camera,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,TV tuner,Power boot opening and closing,3 spoke dual tone hide trimmed sports steering wheel,Beluga gloss door mirrors,Dark tinted front & rear lamps,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Neck warmer,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,Twin front armrests,Red brake calipers,Embroidered Bentley emblems to headrests,Contrast stitching,Piano black veneer,Space saver spare wheel,Navtrak ADR

  • Ad ID
    412695
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1502 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£139,000

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

