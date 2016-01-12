loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 S Mulliner Driving Spec 2dr Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Sequin Blue

Accessories

21'' Directional sports alloy wheel - Black,Black Edition,Mulliner driving specification,Naim For Bentley Premium Audio System,Massage and ventilation function for front seats,Neck warmer,Sports exhaust,Rear view camera,Adaptive cruise control,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,SIM card slot,6 CD autochanger in glovebox,Contrast stitching,Dark tinted front & rear lamps,LED approach lamps,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Deep pile carpet mats with hide trimming,GT design seats,Contrast stitching to diamond quilted areas,Carbon fibre fascia panels centre console & roof console,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410136
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£149,500

Bentley Birmingham
Birmingham, B249HF, West Midlands
United Kingdom

