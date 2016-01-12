loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GTC V8 Mulliner

Beluga Primary Hide with Silver Contrast Stitching Beluga Secondary Hide Piano Black Veneers Electric Memory Massaging Heated/Cooling Seats Air Scarf Bentley Logos to Headrests Multi Function Steering Wheel Cruise Control Voice Command DAB Radio CD Media Interface with Ipod Connection Bluetooth Telephone Navigation Wind Deflector Beluga Roof Carbon Fibre Lower Spoilers to Front & Rear Carbon Fibre Side Skirts Power Boot Reversing Camera Front & Rear Parking Distance Control Bentley Trickle Charger Bentley Umbrella 21″ Alloy Wheels Full Bentley Service History

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    411533
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    27300 mi
£84,995

Brook Lane Corner, Knutsford Road,
Wilmslow, SK9 7RX, Cheshire
United Kingdom

