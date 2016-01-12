loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 5dr Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 Mulliner Driving Spec 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 900 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire

Accessories

Mulliner driving specification,Rear seat entertainment,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Night vision,Lambswool rugs - Front and rear,Contrast stitching,Bright chromed radiator and lower bumper matrix,Head up display,Panoramic glass roof,Hands free power tailgate,Top view camera,21'' 5 twin spoke alloy wheels - Black painted and diamond turned,Traffic assist,Dynamic ride control,Space saver spare wheel,Bentley safeguard plus,3 spoke single tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Dark stained burr walnut veneer,Park assist,Adaptive cruise control,Electrically operated blinds for rear side windows,Digital TV tuner and digital radio,Lane assist,Embroidered Bentley emblem in seatface,Underfloor protection,Veneered centre fascia panel,Reverse traffic warning,City safeguard,Body coloured lower bodywork,Traffic sign recognition,Luggage management,Pedestrian warning

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406762
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    900 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£155,000

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!