BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 D Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 D Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1852 Engine Size: 3956 Ext Color: GREY

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this 2017 Bentley Bentayga Diesel Mulliner finished in Extreme Silver with Linen Main Hide and Beluga Secondary Hide. Options include :- Body Coloured Lower Bodywork - Non Standard Paint Range, Contrast Binding to Carpet Overmats, Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification, Front Seat Comfort Specification, Heated, Duo Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, 7 Seat Specification, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Veneered Centre Fascia Panel, Battery Charger - UK Adaptor, Mood Lighting, Remote Controlled Garage Door Opener - Euro Link System, Privacy Glazing Specification, Bentley Dynamic Ride, 22'' Black 5 Spoke Alloys, Blackline Kit.

  • Ad ID
    408284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1852 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3956
  • Engine Model
    3956
£169,950

Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

