BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 5dr Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3000 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Sequin Blue

Accessories

Special order paint,Mulliner driving specification,21'' Seven twin spoke painted alloy wheels,Black brake callipers,Adaptive cruise control,Remote control garage door opener,Night vision,3 spoke dual tone hide trimmed heated steering wheel,Bentley dynamic ride control,Interior mood lighting,Body coloured lower bodywork,Liquid amber veneer,Veneered centre fascia panel,Contrast stitching,Contrast binding to carpet overmats,Park assist,Pedestrian warning system,Top view camera,Traffic sign recognition,Reversing traffic warning system,City safeguard,Ventilated front seats with massage system,Front comfort headrests,Head-up display,Bentley safeguard plus,Lane assist,Traffic assist,Hand stitching to steering wheel in contrasting colour,Comfort headrests to rear outer seats,Deep pile overmats to front and rear,Bright chromed radiator and lower bumper matrix,Power boot opening and closing,Space saving spare wheel,Embroidered Bentley Emblems To Seatfaces,Navtrak ADR,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409288
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£148,000

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

