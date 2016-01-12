loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2010 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Dark Sapphire

Mulliner driving specification,22'' 5 spoke directional alloy Wheels - Painted,Night vision,Digital TV tuner and digital radio,Traffic assist,Rear seat entertainment,Body coloured lower bodywork,Bentley dynamic ride control,3 spoke dual tone hide trimmed steering wheel,Adaptive cruise control,Contrast stitching on steering wheel,Bright chromed radiator and lower bumper matrix,Contrast stitching,Veneered centre fascia panel,Drive dynamics mode with responsive off-road settings,Luggage management,Underfloor protection,Top view camera,Head-up display,Bentley safeguard plus,Lane assist,Ventilated front seats with massage function,Black brake callipers,Dark stained burr walnut veneer,Comfort front headrests,Boot carpet matched to secondary hide,Power boot opening and closing,Side steps,Embroidered Bentley emblems to seatfaces,Space saving spare wheel,Navtrak ADR,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

  • Ad ID
    409287
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2010 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£148,000

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

