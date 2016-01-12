loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC V8 5dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: V8 5dr Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 2700 Engine Size: 4000 Ext Color: Onyx Black

22'' 5 Spoke directional gloss black painted alloy wheels,Gloss black brake callipers,Gloss black de-chroming to exterior brightware,Body coloured lower bodywork,7 Seat specification,Bentley signature audio,Dynamic ride control,Contrast stitching,Piano black veneer,Veneered centre fascia panel,Drive dynamics mode with responsive off road settings,Park assist,Top view camera,Reversing traffic management,Luggage management,Embroidered Bentley emblems to seatfaces,Underfloor protection,Pedestrian warning system,Traffic sign recognition,Deep pile overmats to front and rear,City safeguard,Double sunvisors,Electrically operated blinds for rear side windows,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Power boot opening and closing,Navtrak ADR

  • Ad ID
    403555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2700 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    4000
  • Engine Model
    4000
£148,000

Bentley Manchester
WA168GT, Greater Manchester
United Kingdom

