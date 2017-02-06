loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GTC SPEED

£139,950
car description

GTC SPEED.NEW MODEL.MAGENTA METALLIC, BLACK QUILTED LEATHER, MAGENTA CONTRAST STITCHING, PIANO BLACK WOOD VENEER, BLACK HOOD, HAND STITCHING TO STEERING WHEEL IN CONTRAST COLOUR, DEEP PILE OVER MATS FRONT AND REAR, FIRST AID KIT WITH WARNING TRIANGLE, HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS WITH MASSAGE FUNCTION, DIGITAL TV TUNER, REAR VIEW CAMERA, WIFI HOTSPOT-4G ENABLED, 21" DIRECTIONAL SPORTS ALLOY WHEELS-DARK TINT(CHOICE), SPACE SAVING SPARE WHEEL, TRACKER, COST PRICE £209,000.00 A range of finance options are available for this motorcar. Please contact us for further details. **VIEWING STRICTLY BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** Video channel WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/1MARLOWCARS Follow us WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.TWITTER.COM/MARLOWCARS WWW.FLICKR.COM/PHOTOS/MARLOWCARS Whilst every effort has been taken to ensure accuracy of the above information, some inaccuracies may occur. It is important that you do not rely on this information but check with Marlow Cars limited about any items which may affect your decision to buy this vehicle. These figures relate to a typical example of this model when new. They will vary according to the age, condition, fitted equipment and mileage of the vehicle. Bluetooth

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235150
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    600 mi
Marlow, RG10 9XT, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

