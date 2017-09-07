loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GTC Speed Convertible

£134,995
car description

2015; Bentley Continental GTC Speed Convertible; Glacier White/Hotspur with White Stitching; Claret Roof with Light Grey Roof Interior; Nav Track; Red Dial Anologue Dashboard; Glasscoat; Gloss Black Alloy Wheels and Black Gloss Custom Work.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310893
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    6172 mi
Sterling House, Langston Road
Loughton, IG10 3TS, Essex
United Kingdom

