BENTLEY Continental GTC Mulliner W12

£79,950
car description

Bentley Infotainment System with Touchscreen Navigation
Mulliner Driving Specification including Diamond Stitching Throughout
21' Split Rim Polished Alloys
Piano Black Veneer
Storage Case to Centre Console in Black Veneer
Extended Driving Specification
Massage Seats
Heated & Ventilated Seats
Neck Scarf
Cruise Control
Space Saving Spare Wheel
UK Supplied
Perfect
ABS
Adjustable Steering Column
Air Conditioning
Airbag
Alarm
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Central Door Locking
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Electric Seats
Electric Windows
Leather Trim
On Board Computer
Passenger Airbag
Power Steering
Stereo
Delivery Available
Financing Available
Full Service History

Accessories

bentley continental gtc mulliner w12 silver abs alloy-wheels airbag air-con cruise-control fsh leather power-steering sat-nav 2012 luxury petrol british 4-seater fast convertible 2-plus-2 footballer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235299
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    31000 mi
159 Moira Road, Overseal
Overseal, DE12 6JD, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

