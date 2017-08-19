loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GTC MULLINER DRIVING SPEC

Compare this car
£48,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Body: Convertible Transmission: Automatic Mileage: 30,000 Fuel Type: Petrol Registered: 2008 (08) Doors: 2 Engine Size: 6.0 Finished in: BELUGA BLACK WITH MAGNOLIA MAIN HIDE 20" alloys

Accessories

bentley continental gtc mulliner driving specification black alloy-wheels leather petrol 2008 luxury british 4-seater fast convertible 2-plus-2 footballer

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305441
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Year
    2008
  • Mileage
    30000 mi
Email Dealer >>


United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed