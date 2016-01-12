Variant name:Convertible ,Variant: 4.0 V8 2dr Auto Bentley Continental GTC 4.0 V8 2dr Auto
Bluetooth telephone connectivity, Breitling clock, Continuous damping control, Front/rear park distance control, Infotainment system/satellite navigation, Power latching to all doors for easy entry, Servotronic speed sensitive power steering, Telephone voice dialling, External media interface, iPod connection, Acoustic glazing with infra red reflective, Aluminium bonnet, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome grille, Daytime running lights, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Door puddle lights, Easy entry/electrically adj steering column+memory, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Heated front seats, Illuminated centre console storage, Interior light, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Multi-zone climate control, Rear armrest, Rear courtesy lights, Rear head restraints, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Vertical fluted seat style, Anti-lock brakes, Brake assist, Driver/front passenger airbag, Electronic parking brake, Electronic Stability Programme, Emergency brake force distribution, Front passenger airbag deactivation, HBA (Hydraulic Brake Assist), Seatbelt warning, Side airbags, Traction control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Anti-theft wheel bolts, Auto door lock when driving, Keyless entry, Keyless ignition, Ultrasonic alarm, Anti roll bar front and rear
Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR
United Kingdom
Oct 31, 2017