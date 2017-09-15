loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GTC

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Acoustic glazing with infra red reflective, Aluminium bonnet, Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome grille, Daytime running lights, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Heated rear windscreen, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear diffuser, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Door puddle lights, Easy entry/electrically adj steering column+memory, Footwell illumination, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Heated front seats, Illuminated centre console storage, Interior light, Isofix attachments on rear seats, Knurled sports gear lever, Multi-zone climate control, Rear armrest, Rear courtesy lights, Rear head restraints, Seatbelts-colour to match hide, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles, Vertical fluted seat style

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1234 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds,
United Kingdom

