Bentley Continental GTC

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Bi-Xenon headlights and headlight washers, Body colour door mirrors, Body coloured bumpers, Bright chromed radiator matrix, Elec/heat/adj/fold door mirror+memory, Electric front windows, Electrochromatic rear view mirror, Electrochrome door mirrors, Fabric hood, Front fog lights, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Rear LED tail-lighting/ high level stop lamp, Rear lip spoiler, Twin oval stainless steel tailpipes, 14 way Elec adj front seats/memory/lumbar control, Black switch surround, Carpets and seatbelts colour co-ordinated to hide, Chrome wind deflector, Dual zone climate control, Front armrest, Front head restraints, Full hide trim, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Multi function steering wheel, Rear centre armrest/ski flap, Rear headrests, Stainless steel foot rest, Steering column mounted gear shift paddles

  • Ad ID
    324517
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    41397 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
