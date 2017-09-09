loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GTC

Compare this car
£126,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved, Full Service History

Accessories

Bentley Leeds are very proud to offer this absolutely stunning 15/65 registered 16 Model Year Flagship Continental GTC Speed. With a devastating performance and unrivalled comfort and handling this car is finished in Glacier White with Beluga Hide. With a wonderfully chosen specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching in Linen with Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrast Linen, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, CD Changer, Digital TV Tuner - RoW, Neck Warmer, Rear View Camera, Remote Controlled Garage Door / Electronic Gate Opener - Euro Link System, 21" Speed Alloy Wheel - Dark Tint, Space Saving Spare Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317513
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
Email Dealer >>

102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed