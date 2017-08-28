loading Loading please wait....
Bentley Continental GTC

£147,990
This absolutely stunning 17/17 registered Continental GTC V8S Mulliner Driving Specification is finished in Moroccan Blue Metallic Paint with Linen and Imperial Blue Hide. With a fabulous specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching in Imperial Blue, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21" Six Twin-Spoke Alloy Wheel - Black Machined, Premier Specification including Naim Audio, Rear Camera, Ventilated Massage Seats, CD Changer, Rear View Camera, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, LED Approach Lamp - By Mulliner, Wind Deflector, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Sports, Duo-Tone, 3 Spoke, Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bentley GPS Tracking System Full Fitment - Europe (in Addition to Standard Alarm), Neck Warmer, Sports Exhaust, Space Saving Spare Wheel

  • Ad ID
    308461
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds,
United Kingdom

