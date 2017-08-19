Bentley Continental GTC

Accessories

This absolutely stunning 17/17 registered Continental GTC V8S is finished in Extreme Silver Metallic Paint with Linen and Beluga hide and Piano Black veneer. With a fabulous level of specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21"" Painted Black Directional Sports Wheels, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, Exterior Mirrors in Beluga Gloss, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Wind Deflector, Bentley GPS Tracking System Full Fitment - Europe (in Addition to Standard Alarm), Neck Warmer, Rear View Camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot - 4G Enabled, Sports Exhaust, Spare Wheel