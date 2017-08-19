loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Bentley Continental GTC

Compare this car
£147,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

Accessories

This absolutely stunning 17/17 registered Continental GTC V8S is finished in Extreme Silver Metallic Paint with Linen and Beluga hide and Piano Black veneer. With a fabulous level of specification, this car comes with the following cost options:- Contrast Stitching, Hand Stitching to Steering Wheel in Contrasting Colour, Mulliner Driving Specification with 21"" Painted Black Directional Sports Wheels, Dark Tint Front and Rear Lamps - RoW, Exterior Mirrors in Beluga Gloss, Deep Pile Overmats to Front and Rear, Storage Case to Centre Console, Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Wind Deflector, Bentley GPS Tracking System Full Fitment - Europe (in Addition to Standard Alarm), Neck Warmer, Rear View Camera, Wi-Fi Hotspot - 4G Enabled, Sports Exhaust, Spare Wheel

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305551
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    4717 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3993
Email Dealer >>

102 Gelderd Road,
Leeds,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed