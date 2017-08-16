car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Dual Climate Zones, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Stability Control, ABS, Curtain Airbags, Isofix, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Keyless Entry, Anti-Theft System, Remote Central Locking, Auto-dip Rearview, Automatic Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, Self-levelling Suspension , Push Button Start, Bose, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Metallic Paintwork, Premium Cloth soft top, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, 20'' Alloys, 4x4 BEAUTIFUL BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC FINISHED IN STUNNING METALLIC BLACK WITH FULL MULINER SPEC BLACK LEATHER WITH WHITE STITCHING ALL USUAL BENTLEY REFINEMENTS INCLUDING HEATED AND MASSAGING SEATS,UPGRADE BENTLEY ALLOY WHEELS,FULL HARWOODS MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY INCLUDING BILLS FOR NEW FRONT DISCS AND PADS, THIS IS TRULY A STUNNING AND WELL LOOKED AFTER EXAMPLE, SELLING ON BEHALF OF A CLOSE FRIEND AS IS LOOKING TO DO ANOTHER HOUSE RENOVATION AND WILL NOT HAVE A GARAGE TO KEEP THE CAR IN WHILST WORKS ARE BEING COMPLETED CAR IS NOT KEPT ON SITE AS HE IS STILL ENJOYING USING THE CAR SO PLEASE CALL TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW