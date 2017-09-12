loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC Auto

Compare this car
£45,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53200 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Diamond Black

Accessories

Bentley Continental GTC with full Bentley service history. Finished in Diamond Black with a Black hood and Magnolia full Leather interior. The car has 4-spoke wood and hide steering wheel, Burr Walnut, Massage seats front, Lambswool rugs to the front, Coming Home controls, Bluetooth telephone system with remote SIM, CD Changer, Nav/Trak (in Addition to standard Alarm System), Power boot opening and closing, TV Tuner, Telephone Voice Control, 20'' Seven Spoke Alloy Wheels and a space saving spare wheel.,modern,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323166
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    53200 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5998
  • Engine Model
    5998
Email Dealer >>

Mole Valley Specialist Cars Ltd
RH55JH, Surrey
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed