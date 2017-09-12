BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC Auto

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 53200 Engine Size: 5998 Ext Color: Diamond Black
Bentley Continental GTC with full Bentley service history. Finished in Diamond Black with a Black hood and Magnolia full Leather interior. The car has 4-spoke wood and hide steering wheel, Burr Walnut, Massage seats front, Lambswool rugs to the front, Coming Home controls, Bluetooth telephone system with remote SIM, CD Changer, Nav/Trak (in Addition to standard Alarm System), Power boot opening and closing, TV Tuner, Telephone Voice Control, 20'' Seven Spoke Alloy Wheels and a space saving spare wheel.,modern,
Mole Valley Specialist Cars Ltd
RH55JH, Surrey
United Kingdom
