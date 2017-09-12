loading Loading please wait....
BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC AUTO

£136,950
Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: AUTO Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10455 Engine Size: 6761 Ext Color: BLUE

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this 2008 Bentley Brooklands finished in Fountain Blue with Magnolia Main Hide and Autumn Secondary Hide, Top Roll, Chromed Door Mirror Caps, Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot, Birds Eye Maple Veneer, Electronic Vehicle Immobilization Device & Alarm System With UK NavTrak ADR, Naim Premium Audio, Ultrasonic Park Distance Control Front & Rear With Reversing Camera, Brooklands Sports Combination with Painted Wheels.

  • Ad ID
    322234
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10455 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    6761
  • Engine Model
    6761
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

