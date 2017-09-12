BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC AUTO

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: AUTO Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10455 Engine Size: 6761 Ext Color: BLUE
Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this 2008 Bentley Brooklands finished in Fountain Blue with Magnolia Main Hide and Autumn Secondary Hide, Top Roll, Chromed Door Mirror Caps, Flying 'B' Radiator Mascot, Birds Eye Maple Veneer, Electronic Vehicle Immobilization Device & Alarm System With UK NavTrak ADR, Naim Premium Audio, Ultrasonic Park Distance Control Front & Rear With Reversing Camera, Brooklands Sports Combination with Painted Wheels.
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Bonhams has unveiled the first images of a specially commissioned Bentle...
When Bentley revealed the Continental GT in 2003, it marked the dawn of ...