BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto Sports

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BENTLEY Model: CONTINENTAL GTC Trim: 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto Sports Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18800 Engine Size: 3226 Ext Color: BLACK

2014 Bentley Continental GTC 6.0 W12 Speed 2dr Auto Sports with 18800miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 6.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    402961
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Bentley > Continental
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3226
  • Engine Model
    3226
