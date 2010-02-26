BENTLEY CONTINENTAL GTC 6.0 W12 Speed, 20 Inch Multispoke Alloy Wheels, Satellite Navigation, Blue

Accessories

20 Inch Multispoke Anthracite Grey Alloy Wheels with Black Calipers, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Music Interface, Soft Close, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Massage Front Seats,Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this outstanding Bentley Continental GTC 6.0 W12 Speed. Presented in one of the most sought after colour combinations of Granite Metallic finished with a Black Hood and Complimented with Linen Diamond Quilted Main Hide with Beluga Contrast Stitch and Linen Embroidered Bentley Emblems, Beluga Secondary Hide, Linen Carpets and Alcantara Headlining and finished with Piano Black Interior Inlays. This stunning vehicle benefits from a great specification to include 20'' Multispoke Anthracite Grey Alloy Wheels with Black Calipers, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Music Interface, Soft Close, Adaptive Cruise Control, Electric Heated Front Seats with Driver and Passenger Memory, Massage Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless, Front and Rear Parking Sensors with Reversing Camera, Power Boot, 3 Spoke Multi-Function Beluga Hide Trimmed Steering Wheel, Electric Folding Exterior Door Mirrors, Dual Zone Climate Control, Xenon Headlights, Wind Deflector Plus Much More, This Stunning Example also benefits from a Full Bentley Service History completed by Bentley Birmingham on 26/02/10 at 1355 Miles, 07/10/10 at 9764 Miles, 22/07/11 at 17447 Miles, 02/05/12 at 27045 Miles, 01/06/13 at 35529 Miles, Bentley Cardiff on 26/02/14 at 38998 Miles, 24/02/15 at 42966 Miles, Bentley Essex on 13/07/16 at 47182 Miles and finally on 12/06/17 at 50605 Miles. Supplied with 2 keys and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear and prepared to the highest standard, full dealer facilities available call the sales team for further information.